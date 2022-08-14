ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Reaches $393,981.23

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $393,981.23 and $30,047.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009593 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00229800 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

