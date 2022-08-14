Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 437.9 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

CTTAF stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $69.30. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $143.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

