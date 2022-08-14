Contrasting PROS (NYSE:PRO) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 PROS 0 2 3 0 2.60

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $16.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. PROS has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.20%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than CI&T.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 7.17 $23.34 million N/A N/A PROS $251.42 million 4.88 -$81.21 million ($2.06) -13.15

This table compares CI&T and PROS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A PROS -35.12% -781.16% -14.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats PROS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

