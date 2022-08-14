Convex Finance (CVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.56 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00028428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $470.73 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,729,706 coins and its circulating supply is 66,668,530 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

