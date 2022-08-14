Convex Finance (CVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.56 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00028428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $470.73 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Convex Finance Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,729,706 coins and its circulating supply is 66,668,530 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
