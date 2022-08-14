Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Short Interest Update

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 29,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,777. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.