Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at $7,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 716.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 674,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 40,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Helios Technologies stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

