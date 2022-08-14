Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

