Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,632 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after acquiring an additional 349,924 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock valued at $225,450. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

USNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

