Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 9,850 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.25% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

RBB Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $516,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,127,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 437,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $516,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,127,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,289 shares of company stock worth $2,214,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

RBB stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $432.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.