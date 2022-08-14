Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,862 shares of company stock valued at $572,518 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of CRUS opened at $87.59 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

