Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

