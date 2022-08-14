Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,501,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

