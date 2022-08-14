Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 543,128 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,326 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

