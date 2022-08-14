Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ONEO opened at $96.66 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.