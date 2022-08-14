Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VIOO opened at $194.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.33. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $223.78.

