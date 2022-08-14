Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Crane worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 2,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 1,548.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 79,886 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crane by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. Crane’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

