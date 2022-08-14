Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 6,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,817. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

