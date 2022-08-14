CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at CSP

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 469,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,779.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $27,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 469,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,779.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $33,205.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 493,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,087. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,763 shares of company stock worth $139,064. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

