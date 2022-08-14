CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

CVV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 49,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,853. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.