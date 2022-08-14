Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 204,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.31. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

