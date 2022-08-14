CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

