CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %
CBAY stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
