CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

CBAY stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

