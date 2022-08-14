DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 767,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DALS remained flat at $9.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

