DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.69 Million

DAD (DAD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. DAD has a market cap of $21.69 million and $352,389.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064642 BTC.

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

