Databroker (DTX) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $66.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,837.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00127188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00064043 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.