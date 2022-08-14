Databroker Price Up 9.3% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $71.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

