DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.
DIC Asset Price Performance
DIC Asset stock remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.86.
About DIC Asset
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.