DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

DIC Asset Price Performance

DIC Asset stock remained flat at $11.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

About DIC Asset

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.