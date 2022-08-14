DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $19.92 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $19.92 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00232967 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001590 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009240 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00480619 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

