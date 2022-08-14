disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.0846 on Major Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $556,177.96 and $79,853.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013753 BTC.
About disBalancer
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,574,253 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
