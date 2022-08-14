DOGGY Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $1.81 million and $465,129.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013753 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,632,397 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
