Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Purchases 10,400 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$206,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,589,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,885,028.12.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$293,401.50.
- On Friday, August 5th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,362.00.
- On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88.
- On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.
- On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.
- On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,850. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$18.52 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$938.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
