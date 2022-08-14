Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Purchases 10,400 Shares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, with a total value of C$206,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,589,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,885,028.12.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$293,401.50.

On Friday, August 5th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 15,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,362.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,245.50.

On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.19 per share, with a total value of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 82,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,850. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$18.52 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$938.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Several research firms recently commented on D.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.