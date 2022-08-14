e-Gulden (EFL) Price Tops $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $57.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00260187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,887 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,730 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.