eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 17.3% in July

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Stock Up 1.8 %

eBay stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

