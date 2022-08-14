Edgeware (EDG) Price Down 17.3% This Week

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $556,257.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064458 BTC.

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

