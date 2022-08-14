Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 26,954 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,954 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $85,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,821.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $81.97 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.06 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

