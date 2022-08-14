Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 17,001 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

