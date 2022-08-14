Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,431 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

