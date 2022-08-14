Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on CIB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Bancolombia Trading Up 2.6 %
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.
Bancolombia Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
Read More
