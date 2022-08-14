Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CIB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.