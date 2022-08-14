Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OC opened at $91.19 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

