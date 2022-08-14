Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,345,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,668,000 after acquiring an additional 487,346 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,049.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 275,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 262,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 839,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,217,000 after acquiring an additional 193,170 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.10 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

