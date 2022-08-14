Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $7,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

