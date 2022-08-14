Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $164.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.