Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 216 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $439.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

