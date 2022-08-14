Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,646,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 729.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 240,152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 112,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $51.40.

