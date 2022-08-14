Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 595 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Motco purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $117.22 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

