Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

