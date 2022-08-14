Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,107 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

