Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,788 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

