Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 843 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

