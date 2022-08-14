Elrond Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $40.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $64.24 or 0.00257587 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00117039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00023225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00033940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000112 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,864 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.